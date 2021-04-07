Renaissance Charter School in Tamarac evacuated while BSO investigates bomb threat

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - Renaissance Charter School in Tamarac has been evacuated as authorities investigate a bomb threat.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the school, located at 8399 North University Dr., at approximately 1:12 p.m., Wednesday.

BSO officials said the threat was called in.

BSO Threat Assessment members, the Real Time Crime Center and Homeland Security detectives are assisting in the investigation.

