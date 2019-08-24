Remembering Hurricane Andrew on its 27th anniversary

(WSVN) - Today marks the 27th anniversary of the South Florida landfall of Hurricane Andrew.

Decades ago, the category-five storm tore through parts of South Florida with wind speeds toppling 165 mph.

Before Hurricane Katrina, the 1992 storm was the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history.

Andrew left thousands of businesses and homes destroyed and was blamed for at least 43 deaths.

