Remaining FAU graduating students attend ceremony

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Some Florida Atlantic University students crossed the stage at graduation a week after a threat caused the ceremony to be abruptly cancelled.

A group of excited college graduates received their diplomas Tuesday morning.

They were scheduled to get them a week prior, but the ceremony was called off due to a troubling threat.

University staff and students told 7News that cancelling the ceremony was the right thing to do.

“Your safety and the safety of your guests was our top priority,” said University President John Kelly.

“I think they handled it well because if they didn’t do anything at all and something did happen, then there’d be a big problem with that,” said graduate Braden Hartigan.

A threatening note was found in a bathroom on the original graduation day, on Aug. 7, which forced everyone to clear out of campus.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.