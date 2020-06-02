Religious leaders gather in Miami Gardens, plea for peace amid protests

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Pastors and other community leaders of different faiths came together to call for peace following the death of George Floyd.

The group gathered at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church located at 21311 N.W. 34th Ave. in Miami Gardens to try and figure out how they can help demonstrators get justice.

Their message is for the public in general and the thousands of protesters across the country.

Dozens of churches and places of worship were in attendance which, they said, represented thousands in their congregations calling for the community to start working together for change and a better future for the children of America.

“We stand in solidarity with the hundreds of thousands of persons around the country who are demanding justice,” said Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Rev. Authur Jackson III.

“This is not a black issue,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert. “If this is a black issue, you’re on the wrong side of this. This is a people issue. This is a humanity issue. This is an American issue. The idea that America says that we are all created equal.”

“We’re asking the community — all of our stakeholders, all of our leaders — to consider our children as we move forward,” said Miami-Dade School Board Vice Chair Dr. Steve Gallon III, “and the example that we must provide, the hope that we must provide, the faith that we must provide.”

“We cannot remain silent when our brothers and sisters are mistreated, abused or killed unnecessarily,” said Islamic Center of Greater Miami Religious Director Dr. Imam Samra.

“All we’re asking is that people of good conscience, of good mind, people who actually want to see real change, join with us,” said Gilbert.

The group told the protesters to take the same passion shown during protests to the voting polls.

