Relief efforts for the Bahamas continue throughout South Florida

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - It has been weeks since Hurricane Dorian struck the Bahamas and South Floridians remain determined to help out in any way they can.

Efforts are underway in both Miami-Dade and Broward County on Saturday to raise funds for those who need help on the island nation.

Chefs in the kitchen of Kuro, located within the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, are busy stirring, cutting and cooking food for an event being held to benefit the World Kitchen Center.

A portion of the Lift a Fork, Lend a Hand event sales will be donated to the organization that plans on returning to the Bahamas.

The World Kitchen Center is an organization that has mobilized a network of chefs, thousands of volunteers and have prepared nearly four million meals for those in need.

The meals have been delivered to the people of the Bahamas by a team led by celebrity chef Jose Andres.

Andres said 30,000 meals are handed out a day on the islands.

In Miami, two children presented a check to the Global Empowerment Mission after raising nearly $3,000 through their T-shirt line.

Brothers Zachary and Logan Winters, ages 9 and 12, sold over 300 shirts from their Gott’em clothing line to donate the proceeds to the people in the Bahamas.

“They need it more. They need it now because they don’t have houses,” said Logan Winters. “They’re being sent to other islands. Kids don’t have homes, people are dying, they’re sick. They just need help.”

They have sold 316 shirts and according to their page on the Bonfire website, they’re only 34 shirts away from reaching their goal.

A gospel benefit concert was held in Miami Gardens as the city hosted a donation drive for hurricane survivors.

“We’ve seen the praying hands, now it’s time to put the prayer to action,” said Minister Anthony Durden. “The way you could do that is get involved [and] give to a local donation organization that’s giving back to the community.”

