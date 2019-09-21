Relief efforts continue throughout South Florida for the Bahamas

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - It has been weeks since Hurricane Dorian struck the Bahamas and South Floridians remain determined to help out in any way they can.

Efforts are underway in both Miami-Dade and Broward County on Saturday to raise funds for those who need help on the island nation.

Chefs in the kitchen of Kuro, located within the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, are busy stirring, cutting and cooking food for an event being held to benefit the World Kitchen Center.

A portion of the Lift a Fork, Lend a Hand event sales will be donated to the organization that plans on returning to the Bahamas.

The World Kitchen Center is an organization that has mobilized a network of chefs, thousands of volunteers and have prepared nearly four million meals for those in need.

The meals have been delivered to the people of the Bahamas by a team led by celebrity chef Jose Andres.

Andres said 30,000 meals are handed out a day on the islands.

In Miami, two children presented a check to the Global Empowerment Mission after raising $3,000 through their T-shirt line.

The kids, ages 9 and 12, sold over 300 shirts from their Gott’em clothing line to donate the proceeds to the people in the Bahamas.

