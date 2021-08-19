SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A baby bald eagle will soon spread its wings into the wild.

The bird was found with a broken wing by the Wildlife Rescue of Dade County back in March.

The eaglet is said to have fallen 85 feet from her nest.

She spent the last few months at a rehabilitation center where she learned how to fish and use her wing again.

The bald eagle will be released back into the wild on Saturday.

