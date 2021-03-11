Regulations enforced again at MDC North Campus for COVID-19 vaccinations

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It appears the regulations put in place to determine who can get the COVID-19 vaccine are being followed at Miami-Dade College’s North Campus on Thursday after word got around some people who do not meet the current criteria can get vaccinated.

“It was a disaster, but today everything is different,” said Jose Para.

Para headed to the vaccination site early in the morning as it is his second day trying to get his dose.

The day before, hundreds of people waited at the site after others said they did not meet any of the qualifications to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but they were allowed to receive the shot nonetheless.

“We look at what happened yesterday and how we’re moving forward today and how we can do better tomorrow,” Mike Jachles, the chair of the Florida Association of Public Information Officers, said.

Many were angry and frustrated after being turned away on Tuesday.

“It was chaos because everybody thought that everybody was allowed to get the vaccine,” said one man waiting in line. “They were turning people away because no one had the right documents. We’re really blessed that we’re finally getting it done because it’s been a real rough 12 months.”

Signs are now posted around the FEMA-supported site reminding everyone of the vaccine criteria.

Florida residents 65 and older are eligible, others with a state form signed by a doctor stating they have an underlying health condition, childcare workers and K-12 employees and firefighters and law enforcement officers 50 and older.

Two mobile vaccination sites in Florida City and Sweetwater have closed and have been relocated to Allen Park in North Miami Beach and Miami Springs Community Center in Miami Springs.