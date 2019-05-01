Metrorail service restored after technicians fix electrical issue at Dadeland South station

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Transit officials said regular Metrorail service has been restored after technicians fixed an electrical issue that caused transportation changes for passengers.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received a call just after 12 p.m. on Wednesday that there was a possible fire at the Metrorail station along the 8300 block of South Dixie Highway.

UPDATE: Metrorail has resumed regular service. — Miami-Dade Transit (@IRideMDT) May 1, 2019

A bus shuttle service was set up as officials worked to fix the issue.

As of 3:36 p.m., officials said regular service had been restored.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.