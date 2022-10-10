(WSVN) - The general election is less than one month away, and the deadline to register is approaching fast.

Florida’s deadline to register to vote is on Tuesday.

Users will need their state driver’s license or state identification card and the last four digits of their Social Security number.

Floridians can register to vote or update their existing registration through the department’s online voter registration website.

