Region’s largest animal adoption fair held in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida’s largest annual animal adoption event was held in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend.

The 8th Annual Animal Adoption Fair took place at the War Memorial Auditorium, Sunday.

The event, presented by the online pet supply retailer Chewy, featured hundreds of adoptable animals from over 50 South Florida shelters.

8th Annual Animal Adoption Fair at War Memorial Auditorium where I welcomed the attendees and thanked the volunteers, sponsors, and vendors. Thousands of shelter animals have been adopted through these events ! pic.twitter.com/C98PtBfKSN — Steve Glassman (@glassman4ftl) April 28, 2019

Animal lovers enjoyed food and live entertainment while seeing if they were ready to bring home a new pet.

The fair helped more than 200 animals get adopted in 2018.

