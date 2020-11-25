Refusing to wear a mask in Miami Beach will cost you $50

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - If you refuse to wear a mask in Miami Beach this holiday weekend, you may now face a fine.

Starting on Wednesday, the City of Miami Beach will issue citations to people who refuse to wear facial coverings.

Violators who refuse to put on a mask after being offered one will face a $50 fine.

“I think that’s the correct thing to do because especially during these times when the coronavirus rate is just increasing, people need to take care,” said Pedro Carvalho, who is visiting the area from Pennsylvania.

“I don’t know how I feel about the fines,” said Miami Beach resident Courtney Adante. “I think if you want to come out and take that risk, wear the mask according to the requirements but if you don’t feel comfortable coming out and being in public because you’re worried about coronavirus, then don’t come out. If you will, I think it’s good to be respectful of others and wear the mask.”

“I don’t need to government mandating what I’m going to do,” said Brian Rantz who is visiting the area from Colorado. “If I’m gonna get sick it’s free will. This is a free country, you know, that’s how our constitution was written. I hope it doesn’t change.”

Face covering enforcement came to a halt back in September when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order forbidding municipalities from fining people.

On Wednesday, DeSantis extended the executive order but Miami Beach will continue to move forward with enforcement of face coverings in popular commercial areas.

The policy will last through the holiday weekend.

