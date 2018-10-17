Redbull films dangerous race car stunt on skyscraper ahead of F1 Festival in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Race car fever is taking over Downtown Miami as the Formula One festival kicks off this weekend.

Redbull filmed a risky and dangerous stunt with racing driver David Coulthard, atop the One Thousand Museum skyscraper, near Bayfront Park.

In the video, a Formula One car is seen doing donuts on the helipad of the building — a whopping 700 feet in the air. The stunt is part of a campaign to promote the F1 festival taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

The two-day festival will feature hot rods, live performances by Grammy-winning producers Mark Ronson and Diplo, food and drinks. It’s all to get the Miami crowd fired up for the Formula One Grand Prix coming in 2020.

“That’s what Miami needs, Formula One in Miami,” a racing fan said.

