MIAMI (WSVN) - Red light camera tickets will no longer be issued in the City of Miami, according to the Miami mayor.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez confirmed in a tweet that red light camera tickets will no longer be issued, as of Thursday.

It’s official. As of today, no more red light camera tickets will be issued in the @CityofMiami. The days of our most vulnerable residents being overburdened by these costly fines are over. pic.twitter.com/UbgqwhUH9Y — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) March 2, 2018

