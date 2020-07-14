Red Cross seeks volunteers amid hurricane season

(WSVN) - The American Red Cross is asking for local volunteers to help in the community as South Florida heads into an above average hurricane season.

On Tuesday, the Red Cross said they are looking for help in shelters, health services and animal sheltering.

South Florida Red Cross Regional Director of Communications and Marketing Grace Meinhofer said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it would be challenging to deploy trained disaster volunteers from other parts of the U.S. if an emergency occurred.

The Red Cross is seeking volunteers to help staff shelter reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and other tasks at shelters.

They are also looking for volunteers who are RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with an active, current and unencumbered license. These healthcare professionals are needed in shelters to help assess people’s health and screen for COVID-19-like symptoms among shelter residents.

Positions for certified nursing assistants, certified home health aides, student nurses and medical students are also open.

The Red Cross is also looking for established partner organizations to support pet sheltering in the event of an emergency.

Those who are interested in volunteering can click here.

