Red Cross provides housing for residents displaced by Miami Gardens arson apartment fire

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents who were left homeless after a Miami Gardens apartment fire are getting help.

Thirty-six families displaced after the arson attack at their apartment building in Miami Gardens are being aided by the Red Cross and other agencies, Friday.

The organizations are providing them with places to stay.

Flames gutted the Crystal Lakes Apartments on Northwest 207th Street and 208th Terrace on Wednesday.

According to Miami Gardens Police, 19-year-old Malachi Wilder set the fire in an attempt to kill himself.

Wilder has since been arrested and charged.

