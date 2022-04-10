HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - American Red Cross volunteer members assisted nine people, including one child, who were impacted by a home fire in Hollywood.

They responded to the scene of the fire near Wilson Street, Sunday morning.

They helped coordinate emergency aid to the people affected by the blaze.

The Red Cross is providing emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance and will continue to provide additional support to the individual to meet their disaster-caused needs.

