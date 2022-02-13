MIAMI (WSVN) - Volunteers with the American Red Cross assisted six people, including three children, who were impacted by an apartment fire in Miami.

Members of the Disaster Action Team from the Greater Miami & The Keys Chapter responded to an apartment fire near Northeast 5th Avenue and 167th Street in the Golden Glades area, Sunday.

They provided emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, including one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance. Volunteers will continue to provide additional support to those affected in order to meet their disaster-caused needs.

