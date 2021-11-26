HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers with the American Red Cross assisted five people, including one child, who were impacted by a house fire in Homestead Thursday.

Members of the Disaster Action Team, from the Greater Miami & The Keys Chapter responded to a home fire near Southwest 133rd Court and 258th Terrace in the Princeton neighborhood.

They provided emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, including one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance. Volunteers will continue to provide additional support to those affected in order to meet their disaster-caused needs.

