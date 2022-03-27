NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - American Red Cross volunteer members assisted one person who was impacted by a mobile home fire in Northwest Miami-Dade.

They responded to the scene of the fire near Northwest 79th Street, Sunday morning.

They helped coordinate emergency aid to the person affected by the blaze.

The Red Cross is providing emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance and will continue to provide additional support to the individual to meet their disaster-caused needs.

