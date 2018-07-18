Red Cross gives food, water to Miami Gardens residents displaced in fire

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of Miami Gardens residents who were forced out of their homes in an apartment fire are receiving some much-needed help.

Several South Florida chapters of the American Red Cross provided food and water on Wednesday to families who are unable to return to their units at the Crystal Lake Apartments.

Flames tore through the complex, located along Northwest 207th Street and 27th Avenue, July 11. The blaze destroyed more than 40 units and left dozens homeless.

Police said the fire was intentionally set. Nineteen-year-old Malachi Wilder was arrested and charged with arson.

So far, Red Cross volunteers have helped 29 families recover, offering financial assistance and housing.

