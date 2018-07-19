Recycling plant goes up in flames in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews responded to a metal recycling facility that caught fire in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a dozen units were sent to the blaze that started just before 9 p.m., in the area of Northwest 37th Avenue and North River Drive.

The plant is located east of Miami International Airport, however operations there haven’t been affected by the smoke.

Officials said the fire is now under control, but it remains unclear what caused it.

It’s unknown if there were any injuries as a result.

