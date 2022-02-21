PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A rescue mission to save a driver has tragically turned into a recovery mission after a dump truck landed in a Parkland canal.

Fire rescue officials said a dump truck landed in the canal along Loxahatchee Road and Solstice Circle, Monday morning.

The vehicle is completely submerged in the water.

7SkyForce hovered over the canal where bubbles could be seen on the surface of the water.

Divers have been sent into the canal to get into the truck.

Fire rescue has turned the operation from a rescue mission to a recovery mission as the driver is presumed dead.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

