Recording studio added to Miami Arts Studio 6-12 at Zelda Glazer magnet school

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some students in West Miami-Dade are getting in tune with a new musical classroom.

The Miami Arts Studio 6-12 at Zelda Glazer now has a recording studio.

The new addition to the arts magnet school will be accessible to all Miami-Dade County schools students this spring.

The addition will be named after the non-profit that made it possible: the Jose Milton Foundation.

The Jose Milton Foundation, which supports programs in South Florida, donated $100,000.

