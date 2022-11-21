MIAMI (WSVN) - Relentless showers across South Florida forced people to put a rain check on their outdoor weekend plans and led to a flash flood warning and a street flood advisory in parts of Miami-Dade County.

Sunday’s heavy downpours led to a new record for Miami of 3.97 inches, easily shattering the previous Nov. 20 record of 1.29 inches in 1992. It was the wettest day for the city since June 4.

The wet weather left parts of Miami-Dade under water. 7News cameras captured heavy flooding along Biscayne Boulevard near the Adrienne Arsht Center.

Cellphone video also showed extensive flooding along U.S. 1 near Coral Gables and in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and 115th Street in North Miami.

Careful out there, South Florida! https://t.co/AkTGJ5CTdu — Robbin Simmons (@RobbinSimmons7) November 20, 2022

Most of the precipitation fell closer to the coast and metropolitan sections in Miami-Dade and Broward. Sunday evening, downpours reached the Middle and Upper Keys.

A flash flood warning for Key Biscayne and portions of Miami Beach and a street flood advisory for portions of Miami-Dade have been allowed to expire.

Flash Flood Warning also includes South Beach and Key Biscayne (until 8:15 pm). pic.twitter.com/qIKyyos4sg — 7 Weather (@7Weather) November 20, 2022

Most of the floodwaters captured on video have since receded, but meteorologists forecast the rainfall will likely linger overnight.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.