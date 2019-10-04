Record-breaking 18-foot, 98-pound python found at Big Cypress National Preserve

OCHOPEE, Fla. (WSVN) — A record-breaking python has been captured in the wild.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced the capture of an 18 foot, 4 inch female Burmese python at Big Cypress National Preserve.

The python, which weighed in at 98 pounds, 10 ounces, was found on Sept. 22 by FWC Python Action Team members Cynthia Downer and Jonathan Lopez.

The python is the largest snake ever captured by the PAT team, and it is the largest python ever caught in Big Cypress.

The snake is also the second-largest ever caught in the wild in the entire state of Florida.

The FWC marked another milestone with the removal of the 900th python from the wild.

“Removing 900 pythons is a great milestone for our Python Action Team! These snakes coupled with the thousands removed by our partners at the National Park Service and the South Florida Water Management District make a significant impact to protect Florida’s native wildlife,” said FWC Executive Director Eric Sutton.

Burmese pythons are an invasive species in South Florida.

