Re-Open Florida Task Force releases final recommendations for state to move forward

MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Re-Open Task Force has released their final recommended guidelines for the state to reopen.

Phase one of the plan will be going into effect on Monday for all areas of the state except for Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, but the details of phase two and three were released on Thursday night.

The recommendations that have been made are expected to be followed if phase one is successfully executed in Florida.

Phase two includes recommendations to avoid gatherings or meetings of 50 people or more, to allow employees to return to work in phases, for bars, clubs and sports attractions to operate at 50% capacity and for restaurants, gyms and retail stores to operate at 75% capacity.

In the phase two recommendations, non-essential travel will also resume.

If the number of COVID-19 cases in the state continues to decrease while in phase two, the Re-Open Florida Task Force recommends DeSantis to then move on to phase three.

Phase three recommends minimized time spent in crowded areas, those who are 65 and older can resume public interaction and all businesses can operate at full capacity.

The final phases of employees can return to work as well in phase three, and theme parks, state parks and beaches can reopen.

The decision to follow the recommended guidelines remains up to DeSantis.

To read the complete plan recommended by the Re-Open Florida Task Force, click here.

