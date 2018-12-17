Rare turtle freed from lobster traplines

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - An endangered sea turtle needed help getting out of tangled lobster traplines.

The rare and critically endangered leatherback sea turtle was saved by boaters off the Florida Keys on Sunday.

The turtle was tangled in lobster traplines and the boaters alerted staff at a turtle hospital after spotting the 500-pound reptile in distress.

U.S. Coast Guard members also assisted with the rescue.

The giant turtle was safely untangled and released.

