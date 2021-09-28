MIAMI (WSVN) - A sick sea turtle underwent a couple of tests at a South Florida hospital.

Hozier, a Young Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle, received a CT scan at Mercy Hospital, Tuesday.

Veterinarians needed advanced diagnostic imaging to check if its lungs were clear after a fight with pneumonia.

The sick reptile was rescued by the Miami Seaquarium, where it’s being nursed back to health in \hopes of releasing it back into the wild.

The species is the rarest and most endangered of all sea turtles.

