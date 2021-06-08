NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rapper who died in a fiery wrong-way crash in Northwest Miami-Dade survived a mass shooting outside of a banquet hall that injured 20 and killed three people days before his death.

Christopher “Tigoose” Osuna, a South Florida rapper, was scheduled to perform at El Mula Banquet Hall over Memorial Day Weekend when the mass shooting occurred.

He was not hurt in the shooting, but days later, Tigoose was killed when he and another person were involved in a crash with an SUV carrying a pregnant mother and six children. Witnesses said they were unable to help while they waited for first responders.

“My son was in the back seat,” the pregnant mother said after she was discharged from the hospital. “He just had blood and everything coming from his nose. It was just crazy.”

The crash happened just after midnight on Friday in the area of Northwest 79th Street and 10th Avenue. An Infiniti involved in the crash was driving on the wrong side of the road after it changed lanes, according to investigators.

Tigoose’s devastated family arrived at the hospital after the crash, and they could be seen consoling one another once they learned of his death.

It remains unclear if the crash is connected to the shooting, but witnesses said there was a third vehicle involved.

“There was another car that left the scene,” the pregnant mother said. “There was another car that left the scene. That wasn’t just no make a mistake and you get in the wrong lane.”

As Tigoose’s family mourns their loved one, they said they have lingering questions about a man, they said, had big dreams and a huge heart.

The pregnant mother and children have returned home and are expected to be OK.

Police have not released any more information about the crash, stating they are waiting for the official medical examiner’s report.

