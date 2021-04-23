Rapper Tafia, 3 others arrested for alleged organized fraud using Walmart wire transfers

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Florida rapper has been arrested and accused of organized fraud using a sophisticated scheme.

Emmanuel Alexis, also known by the stage name Tafia, was arrested.

The 31-year old appeared in court on Friday accused of complicated fraudulent transfer of money using Walmart’s wire transfer services. It allegedly totaled more than $360,000.

The rapper is charged with grand theft and possession of a firearm.

Three others were also charged in connection with the alleged crime.

