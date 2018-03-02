Rapper Rick Ross rushed to Miami-area hospital, reportedly on life support

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rapper Rick Ross was taken to a Miami-area hospital overnight Thursday, according to a report.

TMZ is reporting the South Florida rapper has been hooked up to a machine that is “taking over the function of his heart and lungs.”

Davie Police officers reportedly responded to a Davie home where Ross lives around 3:30 a.m.

Dispatch records provided by police said the caller indicated an adult male with a history of seizures was breathing heavy and unresponsive. The police report mentions the resident’s name as William Roberts, which is the real name of the rapper.

According to TMZ, Ross may be suffering from pneumonia.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

