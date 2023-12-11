MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper Rich the Kid, also known as Dimitri Roger, was arrested early Monday morning in Miami Beach for resisting an officer without violence and trespassing property after being given a warning.

According to the arrest report, Roger approached a secured perimeter at the intersection of 17th Street and James Avenue and said he had to get to his hotel. Officers told him that he could not cross the tape because there was an ongoing investigation due to a bomb threat.

Roger reportedly responded to the officer’s warnings by saying “I’ll bond out in 20 minutes,” according to the report. He then crossed under the police tape at the southeast corner.

Police again warned him that he cannot cross into the property. Roger walked away from officers and went to the rear of the property where he was stopped by the security staff who also told him he cannot enter the property.

According to the report, Roger said “stop me” to the security and jumped the fence onto the property.

He entered the building as the police was conducting a K9 sweep of the property. An officer instructed Roger to leave the property, and Roger went to the driveway of the property and “continued to linger and would not leave the property’

That is when he again encountered the initial officers and was arrested. He was sent to the Miami Beach Police Headquarters Holding Facility for processing.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.