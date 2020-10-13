Rapper arrested, charged following shooting of 2 people in Bay Harbor Islands

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rapper has been arrested and charged days after a shooting in Bay Harbor Islands left two people injured.

Lontrell Williams, a rapper who goes by the name Pooh Shiesty, was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade, Tuesday.

Rapper Pooh Shiesty is in Miami-Dade County jail. The 20-year-old, whose government name is Lontrell Williams, was wanted after a double shooting in Bay Harbor Islands put two in the hospital last Fri. He just was brought to into TGK. @WSVN #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/o61euWUvQU — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) October 13, 2020

He faces several charges including armed robbery, aggravated assault and theft. He was denied bond.

On Friday, two people were taken to the hospital after shots were fired in the area of the 10600 block of 97th Street.

Police said Williams was linked to the incident after being involved in a drug and sneaker deal that went bad.

