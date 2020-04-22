Rapid Recovery disinfects Broward Outreach Center

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward rescue shelter is working to keep residents safe from COVID-19.

Wednesday, a company stepped-up to sanitize the entire facility.

A Rapid Recovery team came to the Broward Outreach Center in Hollywood for a deep cleaning.

Elias Mena of Rapid Recovery said, “Were going to decontaminate the entire building. We have two buildings here that we’re going to be decontaminating. One is the women’s and children’s building, and the other is the men’s building.”

The group sprayed down the buildings and did so free of charge.

Ronald Brummitt, the President of the Miami Rescue Mission-Broward Outreach said, “We are super blessed to have the Rapid Recovery team here. We’re serving over 130 people every single day. We’re doing everything possible to keep people safe. That’s our residents and our staff … Make sure that everything, every nook and cranny is disinfected. It makes the staff feel better, it makes the clients feel better.”

While there hasn’t been a confirmed case at the center, the preventative measures are still going a long way.

Erick Aguilar, the COO of Rapid Recovery, said, “Just to give something back to the community, to the Broward County, that we do a lot of work, and we just try to invest some of our time to help in this crisis.”

“What a blessing, that during this pandemic, with all the bad news, all the doom and gloom, we’re still having people who are compassionate, that are generous and care about others, so we are very thankful,” Brummitt said.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.