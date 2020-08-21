Rapid COVID-19 testing site opens at Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapid COVID-19 testing is now available in Fort Lauderdale.

The Holiday Park testing site, located at 1150 G. Harold Martin Dr., opened on Friday.

It is the first COVID-19 rapid antigen testing site to open in Broward County.

“People should want to get tested on a regular basis,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis. “You can’t be tested just once and think you’re done.”

Officials said 1,000 tests will be conducted at the Holiday Park testing site daily.

“The test results will be sent to the person within two hours and, most likely, results will be known in 20 minutes,” Trantalis said.

Rapid testing is available to anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Those without coronavirus symptoms who are between the ages of 5 to 17 years old and those who are 65 and older can get tested at the site as well.

Also on Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported another 505 coronavirus cases in the county.

Broward County Mayor Dale Holness said due to the decreasing positivity rates of cases in the county, they will be implementing new orders to help businesses out a little more.

“Because we’ve been successful, because we worked together and we see the results of our efforts, we are now extending the hours for restaurants to open until 11 p.m.,” said Holness. “This is to help the economy.”

There is also a new order in place for the county in an effort to curb public gatherings once restaurants close at 11 p.m.

“[The order] provides that there be no consumption of alcohol in public places — beaches, beach boardwalks, pedestrian areas, streets, highways, sidewalks, parking lots, parking areas and any other public area adjacent to any establishment where alcoholic beverages are sold or dispensed,” said Holness.

Due to Tropical Storm Laura, testing sites across Broward County will close at 3 p.m. on Friday and will remain closed through Monday.

🚨 Due to Tropical Depression #13, all #BrowardParks testing sites will close at 3 p.m. today (8/21) and remain closed thru Monday (8/24). Depending on the path and intensity of the impending storm, sites will reopen on Tues (8/25. Please call 954-276-4680 to reschedule tests. — Broward County Parks (@BrowardParks) August 21, 2020

The Holiday Park testing site’s normal hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday.

