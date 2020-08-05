Rapid antigen testing starts at Hard Rock Stadium, Marlins Park

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - As Florida records over 500,000 COVID-19 cases, rapid testing sites are now open in South Florida to both expedite results and help stop the spread.

The line for rapid testing at Hard Rock Stadium located at 347 Don Shula Dr. in Miami Gardens was formed hours before the site was set to open Wednesday morning.

The site was shut down just last week as the state braced for the arrival of Hurricane Isaias.

Rapid antigen testing at the site was offered to people ages 18 through 64 who were showing symptoms, those 65 and older regardless of symptoms and all children ages 5 through 17.

The new test is also available at Marlins Park.

“It appears that we have leveled off on the coronavirus infections here in Miami-Dade County,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

The coronavirus case totals in the last few days have been some of the lowest South Florida has seen in weeks.

Gimenez said he is not interested in those numbers however, but points to another set of numbers as a sign of progress.

“Where we do look is, of the people being tested, what is the positivity rate?” he said, “so we were hovering above 20% for a long time, and I think now the 14-day average is something like 17%.”

For those who wish to get tested but do not meet the specific criteria for antigen testing, the sites are still doing traditional testing.

