Rape suspect who was deported to Guatemala in 2018 extradited to South Florida

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was deported after he was arrested on rape charges in 2018 has been extradited back to the United States.

7News captured video of federal agents handing over Werner Orozco to Coral Gables Police at Opa-Locka Executive Airport, Friday.

Orozco was originally arrested in 2018 on charges that he raped a woman in Coral Gables. However, 13 days after his arrest, he was picked up by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and deported to his native Guatemala.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Orozco traveled from Guatemala through Panama and ultimately ended up in the Bahamas where he was employed as a bartender at a local tourist spot.

Various law enforcement agencies were able to track him down and take him into custody.

Orozco is accused of raping a woman he knew on Aug. 12, 2018. According to a police report, after going out together and returning to the victim’s residence, Orzoco assaulted the woman in her kitchen.

Officials said Orozco denied the allegations, claiming he only massaged the woman’s arms and legs.

Orozco was arrested on Sept. 11, 2018. However, the state attorney’s office said he was later deported without their knowledge or the knowledge of police or the victim.

He currently faces charges of sexual assault.

