COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - The Arrive Alive Tour stopped at Ransom Everglades School in Coconut Grove to teach students about the dangers of drunk and distracted driving.

Though a simulator, students at Thursday’s demonstration got a hands-on perspective of these road concerns.

The event was organized by fellow classmates.

“The whole entire mission of [Students Against Destructive Decisions] isn’t necessarily to stop everyone from distracted driving, because that’s impossible,” said student Emanuelle Dooreck-Aloni. “The fact is, someone is going to do it, so the mission is to raise awareness.”

Organizers said they hope their peers learn about how distracted driving impacts not only themselves, but also their community.

