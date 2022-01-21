MIAMI (WSVN) - Ransom Everglades High School has been put on lockdown as police investigate a possible bomb threat.

City of Miami Police responded to the school, located at 3675 Main Highway, just before 1:45 p.m., Friday.

Authorities said they are investigating a possible bomb threat.

The school has been evacuated as a precaution.

