Ramp from I-595 to Turnpike closed due to motorcycle accident

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The ramp from westbound Interstate 595 to the southbound Florida Turnpike has been closed due to a motorcycle accident.

Davie Fire Rescue responded to scene, where it appears the motorcyclist lost control on the ramp before striking and going over the barrier.

The motorcycle continued going down the ramp for several hundred feet.

Paramedics are now working to transport the biker to the hospital. The extent of the motorcyclist’s injuries are unknown.

