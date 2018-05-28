Rainy weekend hampers Miami Beach Memorial Day events

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Many residents and visitors who came to South Florida for Memorial Day weekend skipped the beach and stayed off the sand due to the rainy weather.

The holiday weekend is usually a busy one along Ocean Drive, but on Monday, the streets were unusually empty.

The rain did not help attendance at the City of Miami Beach’s Memorial Day events.

For Sunday’s Miami Beach Memorial Day festivities, the crowds were small as Subtropical Storm Alberto approached the Gulf Coast.

The crowd at Sunday’s Air and Sea Show was also smaller than last year’s, according to a Normandy Shores resident.

Visitors decided to make the most of the long weekend.

“Every time I come, it’s always beautiful,” said Kim Smith, who is visiting from California. “This is the first time this ever happened.”

Meghan Weese traveled from Colorado with her family and was hoping for some time in the sun.

“We wanted a little sunshine,” Weese said. “Just to see the environment, see the people, because we haven’t been here before.”

Visitor Treona Gilbert already has plans to return to South Florida despite this weekend’s weather.

“We still love South Beach. I’m coming back for New Year’s Eve, so don’t worry,” Gilbert said.

