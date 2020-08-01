Rain and strong winds begin in Haulover Beach, ahead of Hurricane Isaias’ arrival

HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in Haulover Beach are waking up to stormy weather on Saturday morning, ahead of Hurricane Isaias’ expected arrival later in the day.

The stormy weather began in the area at around 7:30 a.m.

7News cameras captured the strong winds blowing several palm trees near the shore.

A few beachgoers who were seen getting an early morning workout in had their plans cut short as the rain started coming down.

Some businesses along Collins Avenue are already prepared for Hurricane Isaias’ landing on Saturday evening as they had their storm shutters up.

Others seemed to be preparing to have customers come in, at least for the first half of the day.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.