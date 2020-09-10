Raccoon leads officer on chase inside Tampa home

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A Tampa homeowner found an unexpected animal in her home.

Paula Tyler called 911 after hearing a noise in her closet.

She said a raccoon came through the attic of her home.

“This light fixture fell down,” Tyler said. “I heard the noise. The raccoon was in the corner hanging on the curtain itself.”

A Tampa officer responded to the home and tried to capture the raccoon.

Bodycam video showed the officer attempting to get a hold of the raccoon as they ran around the house.

After giving the officer a runaround, the critter was finally chased out of the home, but not before nipping the officer in the hand.

