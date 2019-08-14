Raccoon busted for breaking into vending machine at Florida high school

DELTONA, Fla (WSVN) — A raccoon got busted after it broke into a vending machine at a Florida high school.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the latest suspect they apprehended, a hungry raccoon.

“This gentleman was apprehended today while committing a burglary of a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

It is unclear if the tiny bandit was able to snack on anything before he was caught.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.