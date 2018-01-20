WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - Pet owners in Broward County took steps this weekend to keep their four-legged family members safe and sound.

Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Center hosted a neighborhood rabies clinic for cats and dogs at Hagen Park in Wilton Manors, Saturday. 7News cameras captured some precious pets getting their shots.

The rabies vaccine and license tag came with a microchip that increases the animals’ chances of being found if they become lost.

The microchips were provided by PetSmart Charities free of charge.

