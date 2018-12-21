NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Health officials have lifted a rabies alert for part of North Miami Beach.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade made the announcement Friday. Officials said there hasn’t been another positive result for the disease in the area for two months.

There was cause for concern after a cat tested positive on Oct. 16. The boundaries included Northeast 186th Street to the north, Royal Glades Canal to the south, West Dixie Highway to the east and Northeast 19th Avenue to the west.

