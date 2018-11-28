Rabies alert lifted for North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Health officials have lifted a rabies alert that was issued for a part of North Miami Beach.

The alert was originally issued on Sept. 25 when a cat tested positive for rabies. However, there has not been another positive lab result for 60 days.

The alert was in effect for the area between:

Northeast 186th Street to the north

Royal Glades Canal to the south

West Dixie Highway to the east

Northeast 19th Avenue to the west

Officials said there is still a risk of rabies transmission year-round.

A rabies alert for Kendall is still in effect.

