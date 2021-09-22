WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A community in Weston is on alert after a rabid fox attacked a woman.

The victim sent 7News cellphone video of the sick animal.

The fox was captured earlier this month and tested positive for rabies.

As the victim recovers, the Florida Department of Health in Broward issued a Rabies Alert for the area.

The alert includes the area from Weston Hills Drive to Griffin Road and from Southwest 196th Avenue to North Ridge Drive.

Residents should vaccinate their pets and avoid feeding and interacting with wild animals.

