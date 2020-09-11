Rabies alert issued for parts of Broward County after cat tests positive

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Health officials issued a rabies alert for parts of Broward County after a cat in the area tested positive for the disease.

The alert, which was issued Friday, includes those living south of Interstate 595, east of SR-823, north of Griffin Road and west of South Pine Island Road.

Officials said a cat tested positive for the disease on Wednesday.

Rabies vaccinations are mandatory in the county, and the disease can be fatal to a person who is bitten by an animal infected with it.

“Anything neurologic can present in many ways,” Dr. Cristina Comartin, of Cooper City Animal Clinic, said. “They can be ataxic, falling over, not walking right. There’s one type of rabies that they’re just totally paralyzed. Any type of abnormal neurologic behavior is a sign of possible rabies if there’s no rabies vaccine.”

Officials are advising the public to make sure all of their pets are vaccinated for rabies and to stay away from animals, such as raccoons, bats or foxes, that can carry the disease.

